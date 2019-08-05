Emily Russell from the Missouri Attorney General’s Task Force - Stop Human Trafficking Together Program, along with Christine McDonnell (survivor of human trafficking, internationally recognized author, speaker and consultant) presented a program on Human Trafficking in our area at the monthly meeting of Lake Ozark Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, Inc. The meeting was held in Versailles. The next meeting will be held in Laurie on August 22 at Central Bank. The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm. Russ Tuttle from Kansas City Stop Trafficking Project will address social media’s impact on children and human trafficking. For more information, please call 573-723-1131. Pictured, (L) Emily Russsell (R) Christine McDonnell