County collector's in the tri-county area are gearing up for the annual delinquent tax sale scheduled to be held on Aug. 24 at each respective courthouse.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,000 parcels of land in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties will be up for sale. In Camden County, 667 parcels were on the list, a few have been paid since the legal notice began running in the Lake Sun. Miller and Morgan county collectors report approximately 250 parcels could eventually end up for sale.

By Missouri state law, any parcel of land which has not had property taxes paid for three years must go to auction to pay for the back taxes. While some counties take a hard line, sending properties to auction after only one year of delinquent taxes, Morgan, Camden and Miller counties follow the letter of the law placing them up after three. The sales are held at the county courthouses on the fourth Monday in August each year.

Even after the auction, owners have the opportunity to pay off the taxes and regain ownership of their land. They have one year, unless the property has been delinquent six years, in which case the period of redemption is 90 days. These steps must be followed: ‒ Pay the tax and additional fee amounts due at the time of the sale, plus a 10 percent interest. ‒ Pay the amount of any subsequent years’ taxes paid, plus 8 percent interest. ‒ Pay the costs of the title search, certified mailing fees, and for recording the release of the certificate of purchase. ‒ The Collector’s office will notify the Certificate of Purchase holder when the property has been redeemed.

The list of properties subject to sale is published for three consecutive weeks prior to the sale. The list is also published on the each collector’s website.

The sale is conducted by each collector with beginning bids for the amount of taxes, penalties, and sales costs.Purchaser must be present to bid.

Each parcel offered for sale is individually identified by a brief legal description.

Bidding is restricted to Missouri residents. By state law, no bid can be received from any person not a resident of the state of Missouri or a foreign corporation or entity all deemed nonresidents.