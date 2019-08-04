Two people in Morgan County are in serious condition after being ejected from their vehicle following a crash involving a dog in the roadway.

Two people in Morgan County are in serious condition after being ejected from their vehicle following a crash involving a dog in the roadway.

Driver Eric Y. Smith, 47, and Donna R. Plumber, 54, have both been hospitalized in Sedalia after crashing their 2012 Honda Goldwing into a dog on MO 135, a half mile north of Wold Ln. Both passengers were wearing safety devices. Both Plumber and Smith were ejected from the vehicle upon impact with the dog.

Crash reports do not specify the condition of the dog.