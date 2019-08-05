As part of an ongoing organization of the Camden County Road and Bridge Department, several positions have been realigned.

The position of County Engineer/ Road and Bridge Administrator is being split into two positions. The County Engineer position will continue to be held by Lee Schuman. The position of Road and Bridge Administrator will be filled by Patrick Wolf, who has been the south district supervisor. His position will be taken over by longtime road and bridge employee Bill Berry.

Camden County has 1,023 roads, totaling about 956 miles – more miles than most every other county.

Associate Commissioner Bev Thomas said Schuman is the first Road and Bridge employee that is an engineer.

“Prior to Lee, all engineering was outsourced. When Lee was hired the County combined the administrator position and the engineer position. This became an excessive workload for one individual,” Thomas said. “As a result, the County has separated the two positions. Lee Schuman will be the county engineer and Pat Wolf will be the road and bridge administrator.”

There is no additional cost to the Road and Bridge budget. By separating these two positions, Thomas said the commission was able to eliminate the Right-of-Way position as there will now be more time for others to perform that job. That savings allowed all financial adjustments to be accomplished with no increase in the budget.

“We believe this re-organization of road and bridge will provide better service to our residents,” she said.

Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty and Associate Commissioner Don Williams did not respond to request for comment.