Adrianne Florence Haddock, age 72, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Adrianne was born February 24, 1947 in Belleville, Illinois. She was the daughter of Carmel and Lucille (Baquet) Inpennachio.

On August 6, 1983, she was united in marriage to Dale Haddock in Belleville, Illinois. They shared 35 years together as husband and wife at the time of her passing.

Adrianne owned Haddock Painting, she owned her own Hair Salon and was a talented artist. In her spare time, she enjoyed caring for her rose garden, golfing, traveling, shopping and wine time. She loved to care for her family, friends, and her dog Bella.

Adrianne is survived by her devoted husband, Dale Haddock; her daughters, Kim Turner, and Kelly Greeninger and husband Dave; her grandchildren Kadi Starms, Chase Greeninger, and Jack Greeninger. She is also survived by her sisters Donna Auchterlonie and husband Gavin, Jename Friederich and husband Bob, her niece Janine Lawrence and great niece Sage as well as her nephew Michael Impennachio, and many other relatives, and so many friends. GNO !!

Adrianne was preceded in death by her parents Carmel Impennachio and Lucille Frieberg, her daughter Jennifer Turner, her brother Tony Impennachio, and her grandson Blake Greeninger.

Adrianne was a loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to those she knew. Her memory and legacy will live on in the lives of her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the nurses and caregivers at NHC Rehab in Lake Ozark for the amazing care she was given over the past 15 months.

The family will welcome friends for visitation on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been place under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.