On Friday evening in Miller County, a two vehicle accident on Highway 54 backed up traffic for several hours. The intersection occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 54 and Lakeland Dr.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol accident report, Timothy C. Carter, 49, of Lake Ozark, failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle drivers by Jennifer D. Burns, 62, of Alexis, Ill. Carter’s vehicle struck the side of Burns vehicle as he made a left hand turn into the lane she was traveling in.

Carter was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics with serious injuries. Also injured was Burns and two other passengers, Delansy Burns, 64 and 11-year-old Alexis Burns, both of Alexis, Ill..

Burns was taken to Cardinal Glennon Hospital with serious injuries.