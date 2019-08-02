The Miller County Health Department is hosting a fun event at The Ice Cream Factory in Eldon on Friday, August 2nd from 6:30pm to 7:30pm to kick off World Breastfeeding Week.

Moms Scream, Babies Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream is a gathering for all breastfeeding moms and kids giving support and advice to each other on the wonderful world of nursing babies. Free ice cream and other goodies are available to moms for the special night. Tickets are free, but should be reserved in advance.

6:30-7:30pm

The Ice Cream Factory

3 S. Mill Street, Eldon

A Mommy & Nursling Social

Come join us to kick off World Breastfeeding Week

(National Breastfeeding Awareness Month)

Free ice cream for mommies and nurslings!

Free washable nursing pads!

An opportunity to visit with other moms and babies.

Giveaway for a mini photo session with Chelsae Lynn Photography

Registration is encouraged, but not required. You can reserve your free ticket on this page by selecting the 'Get Tickets' button, or by calling 573-369-2359.

Have any questions about this event? Please message us on Facebook or call 573-369-2359.

Other events highlighting World Breastfeeding week are as follows:

Friday August 2nd-Craft Time

The Magic of Midnight at Brumley, 124 Swinging Bridges Road, Brumley

6pm-8pm

Painting Hand and Feet Keepsakes for Nurslings and Siblings

Free paint, canvas, and instruction to create decorative keepsakes with Hollis Taylor

Registration is encouraged, but not required. You can reserve your free ticket on their facebook page by selecting the 'Get Tickets' button, or by calling 573-369-2359.

Have any questions about this event? Message them on Facebook or call 573-369-2359.

Saturday August 3rd-Date Night for Dad

Eldon Lanes

401 West 19th St. Eldon

Dad and mom deserve a night out! Join the Miller County Health Department as they host a fun night for Dad and Mom with other breastfeeding parents.

Included are bowling and Ultimate Dad Trivia-your opportunity to prove once and for all that YOU know everything about parenting!

Free bowling for Dad and Mom!

Prize for Ultimate Dad Trivia winner!

Registration is encouraged, but not required. You can reserve your free ticket on their facebook page or by calling 573-369-2359.

Sunday, August 4th Breastfeeding-A Walk in the Park

8am-10am

Peanick Park 1000 City Parkway, Osage Beach

Join other breastfeeding parents for a group morning stroll, play, and refreshments. There is a drawing for a jogger! Event can be reserved for free on their facebook page, but not required. It’s free to the public!

Monday, August 5th Snack Time

6:30-7:30 pm

The Well Rural Resource

110 E Main Street, Iberia

Preparing snacks the whole family will enjoy, as well as learning for moms snacks that increase milk production is the focus of this fun, free event. Free ingredients, tools, and tips are provided. A giveaway for storage containers completes the event. Registration is encouraged on the health department’s facebook page, but not required.

Tuesday, August 6th Cookies and Milk Depot

6pm-7pm

Miller County Health Center

2125 Highway 52, Tuscumbia

Mother’s milk education will be presented with free cookies to snack on. Also free giveaways will be held for storage bags and washable pads, and milk collection accessories. Free education on how to handle, store, serve, and donate breast milk with Mid Missouri Mother's Milk Depot Coordinator Melinda Ridenhour, IBCLC Registration on their facebook page is encouraged but not required.

Wednesday, August 7th Mommy and Big Sibling Yoga

3pm-4pm

Eldon Airpark

Free Yoga for big siblings of nurslings, and a free yoga instruction book. Taylor Mislevich is leading this free, fun, family friendly yoga session in the park. Ages 3-6 class is 30 minutes long from 3pm-3:30pm. Ages 7-10 are from 3:30pm to 4:00pm.

The free book being offered to participants “Breathe Like a Bear” provides insights for kids to feel calm and focused anytime.

For more information on all of these events, contact Miller County Health Department on their facebook page, or call them at 573-369-2359