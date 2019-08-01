An Eldon woman is charged with murder and drug distribution in Miller County for allegedly injecting a fatal dose of what may have been heroin.

An Eldon woman is charged with murder and drug distribution in Miller County for allegedly injecting a fatal dose of what may have been heroin. Autopsy results have not been completed.

Lisa K. Shockley was charged with second degree murder and drug distribution following the death of Charles Weatherford on July 27 at her home in Eldon. Weatherford’s body was found on the floor when police arrived at the home. He was unresponsive and later pronounced dead by the Miller County coroner.

Family members reported to police that Shockley allegedly injected the victim. She allegedly purchased the drugs from a man who was arrested for stabbing Shockley’s husband during an argument over money.