James “Jimmy” Crown, 80, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence in Camdenton, Missouri. He was born May 4, 1939 in Eldon, Missouri the son of the late Alvin and Ross Neva (Manley) Crown. On September 5, 1959 in Independence, Missouri he was united in marriage to Sharon (Stephens) Crown who survives of the home.

Other survivors include, Children, Stephen Crown & wife Terri of NY; Susan Chatham & husband Bob of KC; Paul Crown & Wife Amanda of IN Grandsons, Bryan Clifton, Merlyn Vandervort III, Patrick Crown, Eric Crown, Isiah Crown, McKy Moore & Dallas Chatham Granddaughters, Danielle Clifton, Malari Vandervort, Selah Crown, Iona Crown & Mazzie Whitesell Six Great Grandchildren One brother and two sisters preceded him in death.

“Jimmy” was a Jack of all Trades, stranger to none and loved by all. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Camdenton, MO.

Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with the Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 PM with Pastor Cody Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Dooley Cemetery near Eldon, MO.

Memorials in his name are suggested to Missouri Missions Offering (MMO) in care of the 1st Baptist Church of Camdenton. Attn: memorial in honor of James Crown. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.