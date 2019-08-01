The 41st Annual HK's Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament, held June 8 and 9 at The Lodge of Four Seasons, raised $91,619. All proceeds of this year's event go to Lake Regional Cancer Services.

The 41st Annual HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament, held June 8 and 9 at The Lodge of Four Seasons, raised $91,619. All proceeds of this year’s event go to Lake Regional Cancer Services.

“We thank the weekend’s sponsors, golfers and volunteers for their generous support,” said Dane W. Henry, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “The funds raised will help Lake Regional Cancer Services continue to provide advanced cancer care to our community. It’s inspiring to see everyone come together to support exceptional local health care.”

The annual HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament has raised more than $3 million since its start. Areas of Lake Regional Hospital that have benefited from past tournaments include the Outpatient Services, Sleep Center, Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Family Birth Center, Wound Healing Center, Orthopedic Surgery, Laboratory, Progressive Care Unit, Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. The tournament, traditionally held the first full weekend in June, was established by Harold Koplar, founder of The Lodge of Four Seasons.

“Our community depends on Lake Regional for quality health care, and we’re proud to support the good work that good people do there every day,” said Peter Brown of Four Seasons Companies and HK’s Tournament Committee chair.

The weekend included Saturday evening’s HK’s Pairing Party and Live Auction in Campana Hall, followed by a golf tournament at The Cove Golf Course on Sunday. “Thanks to the community for again showing us extraordinary support,” Brown said. “We could not be successful without our generous sponsors, donors, golfers and volunteers. We also are grateful to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chiefs Ambassadors, who are always major contributors to the tournament.”

Brown also thanked the event’s honorary chair, Danan Hughes. Mark your calendar for the 42nd Annual HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament, scheduled June 6–7, 2020, the first weekend in June. To learn more, visit HKsGolf.com.