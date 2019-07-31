Robert Lawrence "Bob" Wilson, age 83, of Kaiser, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia, Missouri.

Robert Lawrence "Bob" Wilson, age 83, of Kaiser, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia, Missouri.

Bob was born February 8, 1936 in Elberon, Iowa, the son of James "Jim" and Charlotte (Wilhelm) Wilson. After graduating high school, Bob enlisted with the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1958.

On June 7, 1956 in Elberon, Iowa, Bob was united in marriage to Eleanor Marie "Sue" Sedlacek, who preceded him in death June 16, 2015. Bob and Eleanor had shared 59 years together as husband and wife at the time of Eleanor's death.

After moving to the Lake of the Ozarks, Bob served as an Officer with the Osage Beach Police Department, and retired after 24 years of service. During his off-duty time he enjoyed playing steel guitar with his band, bowling with friends, and attending the music shows in Branson. His family was his greatest joy in life and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Bob was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a caring friend and neighbor to all who knew him. His memory and legacy will live on in the lives of his family.

Bob is survived by his sons, Daryl Wilson and wife, Tammy, of Eldon, Missouri, Dale Wilson and wife, Susie, of Brumley, Missouri, and Lynn Wilson and wife, Connie, of Brumley, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Charlotte Wilson; his wife, Eleanor Marie "Sue" Wilson; and his sister Ruth Winters.

Services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 3,2 019 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 11:00-1:00 prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Osage Beach, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.