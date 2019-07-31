The Past Presidents Association of Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 (better known as the Laurie Elks) recently donated $500 to the Morgan County Caring for Kids Coalition to be used for the Morgan County Back–To–School Health Fair.

This great non-profit organization fosters and supports the education and well-being of the children of Morgan County. The Health Fair focuses on facilitating school readiness. Critical health screenings enable families to address health issues that might prohibit school attendance or prevent optimum participation and performance in school. Any child who lives or goes to school in Morgan County may participate in the fair.

Each year the fair serves approximately 750 preschool through high school children. This year’s Health Fair, is expected to serve approximately 800 children, providing them with required health screenings, haircuts, books, and hygiene items in addition to a backpack and schools supplies. Pictured above (l to r) are Elks Past Presidents, Doug Mattenlee, Frank Scarpino, Becky Hagen, Board Member for Morgan County Caring for Kids, along with Past Presidents John Heather, James Barhite and Ron Rupe.