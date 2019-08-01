Look up and watch for falling ducks! The annual Great Bagnell Dam Duck Drop will be held August 2 and 3 in Lake Ozark.

Each year hundreds of rubber ducks are dropped from a helicopter into the Osage River where it is a race to see who crosses the finish line. Tickets are sold and match numbers on each duck.

On Friday, a golf tournament is held at The Ridge at the Lodge of Four Seasons. Shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m. Crazy holes and fun obstacles are placed around the course to test your skills. Registration and lunch begins at noon. Cost is $125 per player or Register your team with entry fee payment by July 29th.

Register online, or RSVP with Dylan Carver at 573-825-8135 OR send email to dylan.carver@edwardjones.com.

The big even is held Saturday when the Family Fun Zone opens up at 10 a.m. below Bagnell Dam. Games and booths will be available for kids to enjoy. At noon a helicopter will drop ducks into the Osage River, with the help of several boats in the water. Purchase ticket for $5 each or six for $20. Each numbered ticket cooresponds to a dropped duck. The first 11 ducks to cross the finish line will win prizes. The owner of the first duck to cross the finish line will receive a grand prize.

Tickets must be purchased before 11 a.m. on August 3. Tickets are available at Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks (KK Branch, Main Branch in Osage Beach, Lake Ozark location), at the Hy-Vee Customer Service Center, or by calling Angie Barns at 573-348-8099. Winners will be announced at the Family Fun Zone after the duck race is over.

Winners do not have to be present, and can be notified by telephone. Proceeds from the event benefit the Ozark Coast Kiwanis Club which supports local organizations including Kids’ Harbor, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, local food pantries, Lake Area Big Brothers/Big Sisters and other charities.