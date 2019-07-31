On 7/30/2019, the Camden County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Y Road off of Dearest Lane. Thanks to security cameras, the homeowner was able to see the suspect(s) and suspect vehicle before the camera was disabled by the suspect.

Press Release from Camden County Sheriff's Office:

On 7/30/2019, the Camden County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Y Road off of Dearest Lane. Thanks to security cameras, the homeowner was able to see the suspect(s) and suspect vehicle before the camera was disabled by the suspect.

Upon arrival, Camden County Deputies with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, apprehended the suspects. Deputies went door to door in the subdivision and discovered 4 additional homes that had been unlawfully entered. Furthermore, the two arrested were involved in another reported burglary of an occupied residence in the 400 block of Willow Creek Road that had taken place earlier in the day.

A w/f age 21 and a w/m age 19, both from Brumley, Missouri were taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Center.

The female was issued a summons and released. The male is being held pending formal charges.