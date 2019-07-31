Saving a few dollars eases the pain of the annual school shopping trip. Shoppers can this is the weekend to plan to tackle the job. The annual trek to spend hours looking for just the right backpack and jeans for kids can be a chore but saving a few dollars can make a big difference, especially when you are shopping for bigger ticket items.

Saving a few dollars eases the pain of the annual school shopping trip. Shoppers can this is the weekend to plan to tackle the job. The annual trek to spend hours looking for just the right backpack and jeans for kids can be a chore but saving a few dollars can make a big difference, especially when you are shopping for bigger ticket items.

For the best deals on supplies, clothes and the endless list of other items kids need to head back to class, this is the weekend to take advantage of Back to School Sales Tax holiday. It can add up to significant savings and many retailers will run specials adding up to more savings.

The annual sales tax holiday provides parents and students with an opportunity to get ready for the upcoming school year while saving some money. When local governments participate, the savings can add up.

Although many counties and local cities do not participate in the no sales tax holiday, no matter where you shop, consumers will save the Missouri sales tax of 4.225% on things like clothing, shoes, supples and certain other purchases this weekend.

This year, for the first time since the sales tax holiday was implemented, shoppers in Camdenton and Osage Beach will be able to take advantage of additional savings. The two municipalities have waived the city sales tax.

By state law, the sales tax holiday begins on the first Friday in August and continues through the following Sunday. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax during that time.

This year the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5. For additional information on the sales tax holiday visit https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/

Save on these items:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing Calculators - not to exceed $150