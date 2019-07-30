The Club at Porto Cima opens its doors to the public in support of the Arts! On Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, The Yacht Club at Porto Cima will host their fourth Annual “Art for the Seasons – A Fine Art Extravaganza”, sponsored by the Lake Arts Council.

The Club at Porto Cima opens its doors to the public in support of the Arts! On Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, The Yacht Club at Porto Cima will host their fourth Annual “Art for the Seasons – A Fine Art Extravaganza”, sponsored by the Lake Arts Council.

Visitors will have the chance to meet local and nationally known artists, view their original artwork, and purchase the pieces that personally inspire them. However, this is not a treat only for the eyes; there will also be live music for the ears, and, for the taste buds, the culinary art of Porto Cima will be available, along with a cash bar, to indulge in their refreshments while taking in all the beauty of the region.

Here at the lake we are often inspired by fantastic, colorful cuisine, views on our world class golf courses, & scenic Ozark vistas including breathtaking sunsets over the water. But now, you have the chance to be inspired in a whole new way! And if you want to display your work, contact Mary Andeline at 573-374-9297 to see if spaces are still available.

As a special feature, the Club will host a “meet and greet” with the artists on Friday evening (August 30) 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Golf Club House, 133 Club House Drive.

The Lake Arts Council, supported in part by the Missouri Arts Council, is a local organization whose mission is to serve, educate, and enrich the community through the arts. This group has brought many world class performances to the lake area since its inception. Find out more about the Arts Council at artsatthelake.com. Proceeds from this event will benefit both the Lake Arts Council and the Ozark Brush & Palette Club Mentoring Scholarship Program. Through this program, local award-winning student artists are given the opportunity to be taught and mentored by professional artists in the lake area at no charge to them. It’s a truly amazing way to cultivate art into the future.

The Club at Porto Cima is located at 133 Club House Drive; Sunrise Beach, MO, just on the west side of the toll bridge. Doors open to the public Saturday, August 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, September 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, check the website www.artsatthelake.com or the Lake Arts Council Office at 573-964-6366.