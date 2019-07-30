A Stoutland resident has claimed a $50,000 prize after purchasing a $3 Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket. Eugene Stockwell won his prize on the Lottery’s “10X Crossword” game. He purchased the winning ticket at Lake Oasis Convenience Store, 321 N. Business Highway 5, in Camdenton.

“10X Crossword” awards players prizes for matching their letters with complete words on the ticket’s crossword puzzle. Players with a winning puzzle can scratch the ticket’s multiplier spot and multiply their winnings by the number uncovered. Introduced on April 11, more than $6.1 million in prizes are still available in the game, including four other $50,000 top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, $785,000 went to education programs in Camden County based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in Camden County won more than $6.9 million in prizes, and retailers received $729,000 in incentives during the same period.