The City of Laurie will kick off its 27th Annual Hillbilly BBQ Cook-Off and 23rd Annual Kids “Q” BBQ Cook -Off on August 2nd and 3rd at the Laurie Fair Grounds.

The City of Laurie will kick off its 27th Annual Hillbilly BBQ Cook-Off and 23rd Annual Kids “Q” BBQ Cook -Off on August 2nd and 3rd at the Laurie Fair Grounds.

This event is sanctioned and sponsored by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (K.C.B.S) and follows K.C.B.S. rules and regulations. Contestants will check in on Friday, August 2nd for registration and meat inspection with The Beer Garden opening to the general public Friday night beginning at 6:00 with cold beer and BBQ chicken wings. Live entertainment will be presented by Jackie Newton and Lee on stage in the Garden and the famous Buck a’ Duck competition will take place in the stream on the grounds Friday night.

Children ages 5-10 and 11-15 may register on Friday evening at 7:30 at the Log Cabin on the Laurie FairGrounds to for the Kids “Q” BBQ Cook-Off. The meats for the Kids “Q” BBQ Cook-Off will be furnished. The 5-10 age bracket will receive a pork chop to prepare and the 11-15 age group prepares a steak. They may garnish with ANYTHING!

Saturday’s activities become more serious and contestant centered. “It is intensive for them,” says Barbie Wood, who is serving her first year as the Events Coordinator. Competitors will be judged on the 4 categories of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, and Ribs, prepared according to K.C.B.S. regulations and Chef’s preference. Official rules and regulations can be viewed at www.kcbs.us

The actual judging will occur on Saturday afternoon around 3 or 4 pm. The grand prize of $1000 is given to first place and prizes awarded through the 10th places. Kids “Q” prizes are a ribbon and cash prize for 1st and a ribbon for second prize.

This contest has grown in size each year, according to Hillbilly Fair publications. Barbie Wood says that with this being her first year, she is relying on a lot of help from BBQ event veterans and family and friends who are volunteering.

“There is no rule book,” says Barbie. She is learning as she goes and is excited and enthusiastic about all of the events and continues to generate new ideas and approaches.