A Camdenton man could face multiple charges following a UTV accident over the weekend.

Ryan Smythe, 20, was flown to Springfield for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. He was released for medical treatment after wrecking the UTV vehicle he was operating on Twin Rivers Point Rd.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Smythe was seriously injured after running off the side of the road. He was cited for a felony, driving while intoxicated, unlawful operation of a utility vehicle on the highway, assault on a first responder and activating the warning lights on an emergency vehicle when not needed.