After nearly six years and multiple tenures, Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hancock has decided to retire from his position. Hancock says he officially handed in his six-month resignation and will effectively be leaving his position on Jan 21, 2020.

When 2020 swings around, Hancock will have been serving in local government roles for 44 years. He will have started his service and ended it in Camdenton. Hancock’s first position was also City Administrator of Camdenton back in 1976. At the time, Ron Hulett was mayor of the city. Between then and now, he says he has worked for 10 communities, all of which were in Missouri besides two in Oklahoma and Nebraska. This included a City Manager and Budget Manager position in Kansas City.

So, why now? Hancock says he wants to take time to enjoy his life to the fullest and pursue some of his personal interests. Currently, Hancock operates a cattle farm 15 miles south of Camdenton, the sixth generation in his family to do so. He says he intends to stay in the Camdenton, Lebanon area and may build a new, small farmhouse.

“They always say you know when it’s time, and it’s time,” Hancock said.

Besides that, he wants to continue his efforts in quail conservation. As part of the group Quail Forever, he has dedicated much of his time to promoting the removal of quail predators from the area, moving away from the use of cool season grasses and generally trying to increase quail populations in Missouri.

Among the many honors he has felt during his time in the city Administrator’s position, Hancock says he is proud of the many grants he was able to secure for the city in his earlier days. He says he was able to bring in around $600,000 back in the 70s and contributed to housing rehab within the city and helping secure federal funding for the Camdenton Square.

Currently, Hancock says he is excited to see the fruits of his labor when the airport runway project is eventually finished, alongside the completion of the possible Camdenton community center. He says he will likely make a trip to the ribbon cuttings if and when they are done.

Hancock says it’s been nice to work with everyone on the board in Camdenton. He wants to thank all members of the board, mayors he has worked alongside and the citizens that he’s worked for, giving him an opportunity to serve. He says it’s been a rewarding career.

“I have nothing but good things to say about those that I have worked with over the years,” Hancock said.

Until January, the city board has time to decide on who will make the transition into the position vacancy. Hancock says no one is currently in the front running for the position. With the city currently working on budget, all will be cemented in by the end of August.