A 50-year-old Kaiser man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Anthony M. Lopez was sentenced to twenty (20) years in prison for sexually assaulting a female juvenile in Kaiser, Missouri after the court heard evidence and argument. The assault took place in June of 2018 at his residence. In statements to investigating officers, Lopez said he had been drinking at the time of the incident.

Lopez was sentenced to ten (10) years in prison for First-Degree Statutory Sodomy and ten (10) years in prison for Third-Degree Child Molestation. The sentences were ordered consecutive to each other for a total of twenty (20) years in prison. First-Degree Statutory Sodomy is an Unclassified Felony that requires Lopez to serve eighty-five percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Third-Degree Child Molestation is a class C felony that is punishable by up to ten (10) years in prison.

Lopez was charged by the Miller County prosecutor on June 11, 2018 after an investigation by the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. The case was subsequently changed from Miller County to Moniteau County on Lopez’s request for a change of venue. Lopez entered an “open” guilty plea on May 31, 2019 to the charges without an agreement with the State regarding a final disposition. The court set the case for sentencing on July 26, 2019.

The case was handled by Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey. The investigation involved the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and Kid’s Harbor in Osage Beach. Lopez also had a probation sentence for Possession of a Controlled Substance revoked and ordered served along with his new charges.