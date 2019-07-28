Blessed be Judge Kristine for flagging an important marker on the road to preserving a workable and just national policy on abortion choice for women.

In this case, Judge Kristine is U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker of the Eastern District of Arkansas, who last Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against a law containing anti-choice provisions similar to others passed in Missouri and other southern and Midwestern states intended to trigger a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The high court is not bound to agree with Baker or other lower-court judges, but the more intense the pro-choice momentum the better as the consensus of the nation gathers in the run-up to a decision by the Supremes.

Legislatures in Arkansas, Missouri and other recalcitrant states hope a temporary political shift might give them a more conservative high court majority created by recent nominations by President Donald Trump and confirmations by a Republican Senate. Overturning Roe in this political season it would be a lousy way to make abiding national policy. Roe was prompted by generations of horrible experiences of women resorting to black market techniques in response to former prohibition laws. Since Roe, thousands of procedures have been done in safe clinics rather than back alleys, and public opinion generally favors the new environment.

A certain amount of opposition remains, most obviously fomented by religious activists, primarily Republicans, critical of abortion decisions by women made legal under Roe. Anti-choice activists fail to take into account many of these abortions would occur even if Roe is overturned. Apparently the activists would be satisfied if the procedures are driven underground, out of sight even though mortally dangerous to the thousands of desperate women affected.

Of course anti-choice activists have a right to urge individual women not to choose abortion, but they should be rebuked in their efforts to invoke the power of the state with prohibition policies. Judge Kristine has made an important decision to thwart legal efforts by states to this end. Let us pray the U.S. Supreme Court agrees. If the new appointees are true to their avowed for following high court precedent, it will.

HJW III

50 percent of Americans support their state enacting a bill that would ban abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, while 44 percent oppose it. But when told that such a law would ban abortions six weeks into pregnancy, 56 percent would oppose it. 66 percent do not want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade, while 32 percent want to see the ruling overturned.

Kaiser Family Foundation