Lake of the Ozarks will be hosting the annual walk/run to honor our American heroes. The event is free and open to the public with no early registration required.

Lake of the Ozarks will be hosting the annual walk/run to honor our American heroes. The event is free and open to the public with no early registration required.

The miles at this event will be pledged towards a national total of miles for all fallen service members. Remembrance runs will be held throughout the United States with the only one in Missouri being held at the Lake of the Ozarks. In addition to honoring all military men and women of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and ISIS Operations, the Lake of the Ozarks Walk/Run For The Fallen will pay a special tribute to the 149 Missouri fallen soldiers. Each participant will wear a runner’s bid with the name of a fallen soldier. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Missouri Gold Star Families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Run For the Fallen” is a national memorial run that will collectively run/walk one mile for every service member killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

WHO: Lake of the Ozarks Walk/Run For The Fallen

WHEN: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9 AM

WHERE: Camdenton Middle School Theater, 88 Laker Drive, Camdenton, Missouri

About Run for the Fallen:

Run for the Fallen began as a cross-country memorial run that took place during the summer of 2008 that ran one mile for every soldier killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The team ran in a relay style, spanning over 4,000 miles from Painted Rocks in California to Arlington National Cemetery. Runners marked each mile of their cross-country journey with an American flag and personalized sign card in honor of every fallen service member. Jon Bellona, director and founder of Run for the Fallen, developed the idea for the run when his best friend and Hamilton College roommate, 1st Lt. Michael J. Cleary, was killed in Iraq in December 2005.

For more information please visit www.runforthefallen.org or contact the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-346-2227.