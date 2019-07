Independence Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting in a northwest neighborhood that left one man in serious condition.

Police were sent to a shooting call at 6:40 a.m. near Brookside Avenue and Kentucky Road. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot to the abdomen.

Police had not released any suspect information as of Friday afternoon. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 375-7777 (IPD tipsline) or email leads@indepmo.org.