Reviver Entertainment’s multi-platinum selling Country duo Thompson Square is bringing their electric live show, delivering thrilling Country rock and melodic ballads, to Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark on August 3. Fans can expect to hear songs from their third studio album, “Masterpiece.”

The three-time “Vocal Duo of the Year” (ACM/CMA) winners have been front-runners in the Country music scene ever since their self-titled 2011 debut. Learning from the best after touring with acts like Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum, the husband and wife team deliver every note with crystal clarity and undeniable chemistry at their electric live shows. Whether they’re passionately singing hits "If I Didn't Have You" and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” or playfully exchanging witty banter, Thompson Square's performances never fail to amaze fans.

Their new album was produced by the duo with studio aces Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Dann Huff (Keith Urban) and Ilya Toshinskiy, it features 11 new tracks following in the footsteps of #1 hits like the multi-platinum “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and gold-certified “If I Didn’t Have You,” while new influences from R&B, reggae and hard rock works its way into the album’s sound.

Tickets are on sale for this 21+ event with the show from 7-11 p.m. Reserved seats are $30, general admission is $20, and cabanas and tables are $300. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

For more information visit: http://www.thompsonsquare.com or follow the duo on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.