Central Ozarks Medical Center recently opened a new facility on 1652 N. Business Hwy 5 in Camdenton, MO. To celebrate the grand opening, COMC will hold an Open House on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a formal Ribbon Cutting, tours and refreshments.

The Agency has provided Medical, Dental and Behavioral services to mid Missourians for many years, and also has offices in Richland, and Osage Beach. As an FQHC, the Agency is able to provide services to all individuals regardless of insurance or ability to pay.