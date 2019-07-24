We asked people around the country: Where were you when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, and what do you remember most? Here are their answers:

We asked people around the country: Where were you when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, and what do you remember most? Here are their answers:

“I was transfixed by the whole Apollo 11 Mission, especially the moon landing through the lift off from the moon. We watched with Walter Cronkite and knew we were part of a worldwide event. It did not feel like it was just the United States doing it, but a pivotal endeavor and event for all of humanity.”

John Thomson, Mount Shasta, California-

“As an 8-year-old, I remember sitting in front of our television watching the news coverage anchored by Walter Cronkite. The lunar module was nearing the surface, the news cut to Mission Control in Houston. They had landed! Then, for what seemed to be hours, Neil Armstrong descended from the lunar module to the surface. I can remember thinking, “They’re WALKING on the moon!”

Allen Pferschy Jr., Galesburg, Illinois-

“In my front yard on South Lowry Street. My mom and dad woke me up to watch the TV broadcast and then we went outside to look at the moon. My dad told me I would remember that night forever and I would one day tell my grandkids I saw men walk on the moon. The day also happened to be my dad’s birthday. He turned 27 that night.”

Rebecca Murphy, Kirksville, Missouri-

“It was the afternoon of that famous day when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. My family and I were driving south, from Michigan to North Carolina, on I-75 and saw a large banner stretching across the overhead bridge. The sign said GOD SPEED NEIL. We took the exit to Wapakoneta, his hometown. We drove through the small Ohio town and only saw one store front window decorated in his honor. That was it. As we continued to drive south, with the windows open and the AM radio on, we listened to him land on the moon.”

Greta Anita Lint, Asheboro, North Carolina-

“I remember it was televised in the evening of July 20, 1969. I was laying on the living room floor of my parents’ house, and I was just probably a foot away from our old fussy TV screen. I remember thinking how brave they were and how proud I felt to be an American and see our flag flying, and that famous footprint on the moon's surface. It was just a proud feeling to be an American, and we talked about it for days. Nothing compares to it. Of course there were lots of very famous events, and a lot of them were tragedies. There's nothing that compares to that. In that time, with such limited computer technology, that was the most huge event in my life impressed on me, what man and science could do in the space industry. It motivated me to do my best, to go on and achieve what I put in my life scholastically and help the world. It really elevated my patriotic experience, and I wanted to make a difference in some small way like they did in a huge way.”

Paula Thornton, Norman, Oklahoma-

“My husband, Don, was 11 at the time. He most likely spent the day outside with the other neighborhood kids riding bikes and playing ball but remembers staying up that night to watch the lunar landing with his dad. The black and white grainy pictures are vivid memories. At 12, I do remember my mom and two sisters falling asleep in the living room while my dad and I watched that landing and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon. I also remember Apollo 11 returning to earth. The astronauts were quickly put into an isolation trailer because of the concern of contamination. President Nixon could only wave at them through the window. One of my uncles was actually working at Cape Kennedy during the Apollo flights and would send us notes with Apollo stamps on the envelopes. I actually made a scrapbook with newspaper clippings and those envelopes. I don’t think the younger generation realizes how much space/moon exploration has given us so many of the things we take for granted today.

Don and Karen Frynkewicz, Ambridge, Pennsylvania-

“I was 5 years old and living in Northridge, California. My whole family was gathered around the TV in the living room, and I remember how excited everyone was. The mood was electric. Being as young as I was, my parents wanted to make sure I really understood the magnitude and reality of the moment. It was a beautiful clear night, and they both took me outside and pointed to the moon. They said, ‘Someone is walking on it right this very minute.’ I strained my little eyes to see the rocket ship or the man walking across its surface. I assumed they were expecting a response, so I yelled jumping up and down, ‘I see them, I see them!’ My parents both laughed and shook their heads.”

Melanie Heiberg, Oak Ridge, Tennessee-

“I was 9 years old, and I remember my mom telling us to come in the living room to see this because we would remember it the rest of our lives. I watched on our black-and-white TV in amazement as he took the first step on the moon. My mom was right, I have never forgotten that moment.”

Laura Shank, Ravenswood, West Virginia-