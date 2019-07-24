Ozark Rehabilitation and Healthcare hosted its second Wrangler Round Up Car and Bike Show on July 19th.

Ozark Rehabilitation and Healthcare hosted its second Wrangler Round Up Car and Bike Show on July 19th. Fun Runners Car Club of Camdenton, Missouri and Lake of the Ozarks Car Club of Osage Beach, Missouri both braved a heat index of 105 degrees on Friday to provide the residents of Ozark Healthcare and Rehabilitation with an activity and an opportunity to view vintage, restored, and sleek custom automobiles. The activities and community relations departments at the facility sold hot dogs and lemonade to raise money for enrichment activities for the residents that reside at the home.

Both car clubs attend similar events that do not receive the recognition of some of the other more well-known auto shows around the Lake of the Ozarks.

“Most of us are over 70,” said one member, “We know we may be in a place like this someday.”

Sherri Browning is the administrator of Ozark Healthcare and Rehabilitation and extends gratitude to both of the clubs and individuals who came out despite the heat to provide the residents with this opportunity. Sherri plans to make the Wrangler Round Up an annual event, but maybe in the Spring or Fall when temperatures are not so brutal!

You can follow the Fun Runners and Lake of the Ozarks Car Club on Facebook to check out other events that their groups attend.

Volunteers are always welcome at the facility to read to the residents, assist with activities, or just visit. You may contact the activities department at Ozark Healthcare and Rehabilitation at 573-348-.1711.