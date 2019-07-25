There are no late-mornings when presenting live-stock at the county fair. Participants are up and ready early with the intention of showing off their work.

Pigs, cows, poultry and more fill the barns in Eldon, one of the many attractions the fair presents. The fair gives youth around the lake area a chance to showcase their hard work and win prizes for their accomplishments. All of this, and just a few hundred yards away, a dozen rides and game sit wait for event more fun to be had.