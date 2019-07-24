Jeffery Lewis VanDonsel, son of Pete and Faye Danuser, was born, May 25, 1954 in Camdenton, Missouri.

Jeffery Lewis VanDonsel, son of Pete and Faye Danuser, was born, May 25, 1954 in Camdenton, Missouri. He departed this life, July 21, 2019, in his home, Lake Ozark, Missouri at the age of Sixty five years, one months and twenty six days.

On August 12, 1972 in Kansas City, Kansas he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Donna Hendricks and to this union three children were born. Together they shared Forty seven years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Annalyse Nicole VanDonsel.

He is survived by his wife, Donna VanDonsel of the home, three children, Jeff VanDonsel, Jr., and wife Julie of Paola, Kansas, Henry VanDonsel and wife Linda of Montreal, Missouri, and Jennifer Santoyo and husband Paul of Lake Ozark, Missouri,; ten grandchildren, Blake, Shelby, Henry, Zachary, Alley, Truman, Izzy, Arci, Zeth, and Tori,; two brothers, James Crall of Decaturville, Missouri and Richard Danuser of Montreal, Missouri,; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Jeff was raised in Kansas City, Kansas. Jeff worked at Fairbanks Morse Pumps for twenty eight years, from 1972 -2000. Then Jeff and Donna made the leap, moving back to the area he loved, owning and operating the Rockwood Resort Motel for the past nineteen years. Jeff became very active in the community with the purpose to maintain the family appeal of the Bagnell Dam area by serving as Alderman and a member of the Bagnell Dam Strip Association.

Jeff and Donna raised two sons, Jeff, Jr. and Henry, and one daughter Jennifer. In his spare time cars were one of Jeff’s passions. Owning many cars and restoring a few for his sons. The car of his dreams since he was a young man was a Corvette. Jeff finally got his dream car and with Donna they would put the top down and cruise around like a couple of kids. He loved oldies music, especially the Beatles.

Jeff was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his knack of giving people nicknames. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 in Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri. Burial will follow in Freedom Cemetery, Montreal.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services in Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or to American SIDS Institute and left at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.