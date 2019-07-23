Pictured left Ruth Hotle, Averie Hotle and receiving Poetry award and sister Bret Hotle Blooming Laker members. Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri offers a poetry contest to kindergarten through 8th grade levels in public or private schools.

These students need to be represented by a federated garden club. Lake Bloomers a local garden club does sponsor a youth garden club at Hurricane Deck Elementary and this years’ fun theme was ‘Pop Goes the Seed” The club was proud to have a 4th grader Averie Hotle, Blooming Laker member and granddaughter of club member Ruth Hotle, place 1st in her grade level in the state. Her poem was then sent on to Central Region competing with seven surrounding states and placed 2nd.

At club level she was awarded a gift card to G2M Flower Land and from the state she received a monetary gift. She was also honored to be invited to the Mother Daughter Luncheon at West Lake Christian Church to present her poem. Club contact is Marinea Mehrhoff 374-3127 or Mary Bullock 374-1151