Gertrude Ann Gorecki was born on April 19, 1949 in New York City, New York. Daughter to Henrietta and Joseph Majerak, Gertie , as she was known by most, grew up in Massapequa on Long Island. In 1977, she married Michael J. Gorecki. That same year they embarked on a journey across the U.S. as they moved to Oregon. Three years later, they moved again to Missouri, settling in Macks Creek. In 1982, their daughter Rosalie was born. The thing most people in Missouri asked Gertie the first time they met her was “Where are you from?” Even years after leaving, her New York accent was still prominent. To call her personable does not begin to describe Gertie.

She was kind, generous, and sincere. Gertie made friends with ease, from her longtime friends in New York, Oregon, and Missouri, all the way to the UPS driver that regularly delivered her packages when she eventually moved to Alabama. Her daughter Rosalie was a huge part of her life. Not only was Gertie a stay at home mom, but she also homeschooled Rosalie throughout most of her elementary and high school years. Pool parties and slumber parties were a regular event at the Gorecki household. To those who grew up with her daughter, Gertie was funny, fun loving, and just as much of a friend as Rosalie. Gertie Gorecki touched the lives of nearly everyone she met. Preceded in death by her parents Henrietta and Joseph Majerak.

Survived by her daughter Rosalie Pearson, son-in-law Joe Pearson, and Grandson Evan Pearson all of Montgomery, Alabama, brother Joey Majerak, sister-in-law Terry Majerak, niece Julie Yearous and husband Nick of Lebanon, Missouri, as well as many cousins. A visitation for Gertrude will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109, followed by a celebration of life at 1:30 PM. Immediately after the Celebration of Life, there will be a committal in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please share gifts with: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/), or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org/)

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WhiteChapel-GreenwoodFH.com for the Gorecki family.