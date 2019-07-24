A FEMA office in Eldon is providing local victims of recent natural disasters the option of applying in person or online for federal disaster help.

The office is located at the Eldon Community Center and will be open through Wednesday evening and is tentatively scheduled to be re-opened next week.

Staff from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be providing one on one help with paperwork, explain available services and the various assistance programs. Recovery specialists can also help check the status of applications that have already been filed.

Several hundred homes and many businesses were in the path of an EF3 tornado that hit during the late evening hours on May 22.

Eldon Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Vernon said the city is gradually catching up. Recovery is a slow process, especially for those who suffered losses. Although there has been progress made, he said residents needs to be patient because there’s more work to be done.

Vernon said anyone who was impacted by the tornado or storm damage should visit with FEMA. Even residents who were not in the direct path of the tornado could be eligible for assistance related to storm damage, such as loss of electricity, he said.

Miller County is one of 20 counties in the state approved for individual disaster relief by the federal government for assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs and replacement of household items. .

This mobile disaster recovery center location is:

Eldon Community Center

309 E. 2nd Street

Eldon, MO 65026

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

This mobile unit is scheduled to visit Osage and Boone counties. Dates will be announced.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).