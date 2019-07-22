Congratulations to Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce’s July Business of the Month Null & Son Funeral Home.

On March 12, 1924 R.S. Null opened his funeral home at Sixth and Pine Street. Null started with two homemade caskets and a lot of faith. He opened the business as Null Undertaking.

Null and Son Funeral Home has been in five locations. In addition to its first location, it has been on Seventh Street, Pine Street, Eighth Street and its current location. The funeral home has been at the Kingshighway location since 1960.

The funeral home is now owned by Associated Memorials, Inc. from Jefferson City, MO. It is managed by Rick Miller and Roger Licklider, both licensed funeral directors. Rebecca Weyrauch is a funeral director and embalmer and Valerie (Rothe) Licklider is the office manager.

Null and Son Funeral Home has been privileged to serve the Phelps County community for 95 years. https://www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com/