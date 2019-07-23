A nearly perfect forecast, clear skies, lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, await fairgoers looking to take in some family fun at the Miller County Fairgrounds this week as festivities get underway.

A nearly perfect forecast, clear skies, lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, await fairgoers looking to take in some family fun at the Miller County Fairgrounds this week as festivities get underway.

The Miller County Fair gets into full swing on Tuesday, July 22, as the “Carnival Lights, Country Nights” themed event kicks off with the parade in Eldon beginning at 6:15 pm. It will start at the Eldon Career Center continue downtown and will finish back where it started. See local 4-H groups, community floats, vintage cars, horse-drawn wagons, and much more.

What fair be complete without a carnival and vendors selling everything from corn dogs and cotton candy to funnel cakes.

The carnival midway will be open Tuesday through Saturday evenings. Armbands will be available nightly for $25.00 for unlimited riding from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm. Stop by the exhibition hall to see local youth projects on display. The Miller County Fair highlights the work of 4-H members and FFA students.

Admission to the fair is free. Main events including the ATV rodeo, demolition derby and compact figure 8 race are $10 per person. Youth ages 6-12 are $2, and under 5 enter free.

New to the fair this year is the ATV rodeo, replacing the traditional rodeo that is usually part of the fair line up. The fair organizers are hoping adding a new twist on an old favorite will increase fair attendance.