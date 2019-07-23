Heading into the 2019-20 school year, Camdenton R-III is putting a heavy emphasis on keeping their campus safe. The Board of Education alongside Camdenton Police Department are in the process of achieving a grant to fund more security cameras throughout the campus and to upgrade the entryway permissions of the Lake Career and Technical Center building.

Superintendent Tim Hadfield says that the COPS grant was submitted in June and the board should hear about the decision by August. He says the board wants to place a heavy emphasis on security throughout the entire Camdenton R-III institution. Alongside School Resource Officer Chris Williams, they were able to write a grant that they hope will cover the needed $412,000.

The Camdenton Police Department and the resource officers at the school act as a middle-man to this process. Hadfield says that the grant must flow through a municipality of law enforcement to direct the funds. Williams and other members of the CPD wrote the grant for the school with the upgrades mentioned in mind.

Currently, Hadfield says the school has camera security is all areas of campus. These were installed several years ago with another grant. This upgrade would be installed with the goal of bettering coverage in some low-visibility areas. If the grant is given, Hadfield says they will likely begin work on installation during Christmas break and into the beginning of 2020.

At LCTC, the entryway is the main priority. The security system used in the building to authorize entry works on a facial recognition software. Hadfield says that this system has seen limitations over its use and they want to remedy these shortcomings with a more practical security entryway. The building would receive a buzz-in system with a secondary entryway set of doors to better secure those coming in and out.

In both cases, if the grant is not received, Hadfield says that the board may turn to excess bond proceeds from over budgeted school infrastructure upgrades to fund. The LCTC entryway project has already received the okay from the board to use these funds if the grant is not given. The cameras will need to receive a separate vote.

“We want to be well prepared in order to maintain and enhance the level of security provided for staff and students on our campus,” Hadfield said. “This grant is a wonderful opportunity to access some funds towards those goals.”