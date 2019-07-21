The Grain Valley Police Department held Camp Focus this week, providing Grain Valley kids with an opportunity to have creative interactions with law enforcement.

Camp attendees completed activities and lectures, learning about internet safety, behavior science, drug and alcohol prevention and mental health.

Campers heard from a variety of speakers, including Officer Mindy Leslie, a drug recognition expert with the Blue Springs Police Department. In addition, kids spent an afternoon at Watkins Mill State Park, fishing and engaging in other activities with volunteers from Grain Valley’s VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service) program.