Everything you need to know regarding the aftermath of the tornado that ravaged central Missouri

The Eldon Baseball Alumni furniture distribution effort at the Miller County Fairgrounds sale barn has been closed. All furniture has been distributed. Three families from Eldon, and three families from Jefferson City were provided with furniture for their new residences, thanks to donations from Versailles area families.

The Eldon First Christian Church tornado relief distribution center has closed its efforts. 115 individuals were served weekly with household and cleaning supplies, food, and baby needs. The center operated with the help of Eldon Serve volunteer organization the entire month of June.

The Central Missouri Relief Center at Russellville First Baptist Church closed its operations at the end of June. The center provided living and showering quarters, and meals for at least six residents of Miller County for the last two weeks of June. All displaced citizens have moved on to permanent housing.

The city of Eldon has been forced to curtail brush pickup operations due to budgetary constraints within city finances. The Eldon Lion’s Club has offered the city their services to remove building and destruction debris such as shingles, siding, and metal left at curbsides. The group is unable to process brush and tree debris.

President Trump announced IRS tax relief on Tuesday may be available to residents in 20 Missouri counties. A major disaster declaration was announced for area counties of Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski and St. Charles affected by tornadoes, flooding, and severe storms since April 29th. Normal filing deadlines have been moved to August 30th, with businesses affected having payroll and excise tax filings due have been moved to that date as well, as long as quarterly payments have been made.

The following counties have completed FEMA assessments and relief is available for those areas: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles.