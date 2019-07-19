Co-Mo Electric Cooperative is calling for a peak alert from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Peak alerts are not a notice of a power shortage. They are simply a load-management effort used to reduce the demand for electricity and keep members’ cost of power as low as possible. By keeping high electrical demand levels to a minimum, cooperative members reap the benefit in the form of a lower cost of power.

Peak alert announcements are one method Co-Mo uses to inform its members that electric load levels are high. Peak alert times are temperature dependent. As the temperature gets very hot or cold, the likelihood for a peak alert increases.

Aaron Bradshaw, general manager/CEO of Co-Mo Electric said members should try to do things during the peak alert that conserve energy such as turning off unnecessary lighting and electronics, or raising the thermostat a few degrees to help curve the demand for electricity.

“Anything that you can do to help limit the use of electricity during these periods is very helpful,” he said. “By working together, we can lower the demand for electric power. This teamwork is a win-win for the membership and the cooperative. Co-Mo Electric Cooperative consistently works towards the goal of keeping the cost of power as low as possible.”

Cooperative members can also take efforts to reduce their energy use by making energy-efficiency improvements to their homes. A list of free and low-cost tips can be found at Co-Mo’s website, www.co-mo.coop. Co-Mo’s energy-efficiency website,TogetherWeSave.com, offers a virtual home tour that allows members to calculate their savings based on Co-Mo’s rates.