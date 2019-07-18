Local young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies on August 10, 2019, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1254 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally at the Grand Glaize Airport, 957 Airport Road in Osage Beach.

“I was around eight years old when I went on my first Young Eagles flight. It was so much fun that I kept coming back, and now I am working towards becoming a professional pilot,” stated seventeen year-old Marie Williams, EAA member and Young Eagle.

The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. All of the pilots have been certified and tested to fly passengers in accordance with EAA’s special guidance. Flights require written permission from a parent or legal guardian. Parents and guardians are not allowed to accompany children on the flights. Since the program was launched in 1992, Volunteer EAA pilots have flown more than 2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries.

“Our chapter welcomes your participation, questions, and interest. We hope our volunteers provide the public a means of experiencing the joy of flight over one of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S.A.,” explained chapter member Ken Johnson.

Pilots at the event will also explain more about their airplanes allowing young people to discover how airplanes work and how pilots ensure safety is the prime concern before every flight.

Following the flight, each young person will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will then be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, WI. The logbook is also accessible on the Internet at www.youngeagles.org.

In addition to the certificate, the new Young Eagle will be given a logbook with an access code for a complete free online flight training course offered by Sporty’s Pilot Shop.

Other activities scheduled for the Flight Rally include free hot dogs and refreshments which will be provided courtesy of the city of Osage Beach.

Along with flight rallies, EAA members also fly Young Eagles on an individual basis. Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge for interested young people.

Those attending the flight rally on August 10 are asked to come to the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach for the registration and flights from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available on the Internet. Access to EAA’s Home Page is available at www.eaa.org. The Young Eagles web page is www.youngeagles.org.