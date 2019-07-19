The Lake of the Ozarks region is now amidst a dangerous heat wave with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning for the entire area until Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you do go outside to enjoy the sun and heat, be sure you stay hydrated and lacks lots of water. Avoid alcohol on land and water. Alcohol, heat and intense sun don’t mix.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of fun to be had at Lake of the Ozarks, regardless of the weather. Inside or out, you can beat the heat.

Here’s how to keep your cool:

1. Make a splash

During the day when temperatures spike, head to the pool. The cities of Camdenton, Eldon and Versailles all have outdoor municipal pools, or aquatic centers, with slides and recreational activities for the kids. Some of these pools also offer evening hours. Big Surf is always popular with the family as are the slides at Bear Bottom Resort on the westside. Check their websites and Facebook pages for more information.

2. Scream for ice cream.

The Lake of the Ozarks has plenty of fun places serving up cold scoops of your favorite ice cream. Head to local parlors where its their specialty, like Scoops in Camdenton, in Eldon Cree Mee, Eldon Drive-In and the Ice Cream Factory, and Dari Kup in Versailles. Head to Osage Beach and Lake Ozark for frozen custard at Randy’s or Andy’s or stroll the Bagnell Dam Strip for a cool treat.

3. Take an evening cruise.

Instead of hitting the Lake of the Ozarks during the brutal heat of mid-day. Wait for the sunset before heading out in the boat and enjoy beautiful vistas and slightly cooler temps. Celebration Cruises and Tropic Island Cruises offer several different packages. It’s a great way to enjoy the lake and the beautiful sunsets at Lake of the Ozarks without having to get the boat out.

4. Go underground.

Cave tours are always cool — in more ways than one! Located in the heart of cave country, the karst topography around Lake of the Ozarks means we have a lot of places to cool off naturally and in a beautiful setting. We have Bridal Cave, Stark Caverns, Jacob’s Cave and Ozark Cavern in Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

5. Hit the beaches

Check out the Lake of the Ozarks State Park beaches. Public Beach #2 and the Grand Glaize Beach are great places to take the kids. Shallow water, sandy beaches and picnic areas … perfect for a family outing. Grab some beach mats, an umbrella for shade and load up sunscreen. If the state park isn’t your thing, check out lakefront bars and restaurants for swim up bars and beach volleyball.

6. Catch a movie or hit the arcade

Eagles Landing in Lake Ozark is a perfect great escape from the heat . The theater offers new releases and matinees or spend a few hours at Miner Mike’s checking out the arcade games and indoor activities. It may be hot outside but it’s cool inside. If you don’t plan to venture outside for the weekend, grab some snacks and beverages before you head home and binge watch some of your favorite movies or tv shows.

7. Drop a line

Find a shady spot at a public access on Lake of the Ozarks or in Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka State parks and drop a line. There’s nothing quite like spending a lazy summer day fishing from your favorite spot. A picnic basket, a well-stocked cooler and your favorite camping chair is all that’s needed.