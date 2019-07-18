The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Mix 92.7 recently held their monthly networking social at Ozark Yacht Club in Lake Ozark on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 from 5-7 pm.

Ozark Yacht Club provided a cash bar and appetizers, and attendees had the opportunity to network with their peers. Both the Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 would like to thank Ozark Yacht Club for hosting the event.

The Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 will hold their next networking social at LandShark Bar and Grill. For more information, please call (573) 964-1008 or visit www.LakeAreaChamber.com