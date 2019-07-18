Aviation Technician Airman Apprentice (ATA) Ariana Chapa the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luciano Chapa, Camdenton, Mo. is currently enrolled in the MH-60S Avionics Organizational Maintenance Course, located at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit.

Upon completion of the two-month course, Chapa will have sufficient knowledge and skills, including theory of operation and maintenance practices to troubleshoot the MH-60S helicopter avionics systems in the squadron working environment, afloat and ashore. “I am thrilled to be in school learning all that I can about my rate,” said Chapa.

Chapa has been in the U.S. Navy since January 2019.