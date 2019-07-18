New federal funding has been allocated for emergency food and shelter programs in 11 Missouri counties

The area covers Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Shelby and Warren counties. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funding are asked to call Diana Hendrix, 314 S. Main in Monroe City, at 573-735-2131. Applications must be received by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The region is known as District 13. The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. District 13 has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously for providing meals and nights of lodging.

Congress has appropriated funds for FEMA to extend the Emergency Food and Shelter Program for Phase 36. The total amount awarded to Missouri by the National Board is $1,945,047, including $194,583 that was to be distributed by the Missouri State Set-Aside Committee for funding jurisdictions that didn’t receive direct funding.

The following amounts have been recommended: Lewis County, $1,832; Lincoln County, $6,610; Macon County, $2,399; Marion County, $10,940; Monroe County, $1,430; Montgomery County, $2,268; Pike County, $3,577; Ralls County, $1,046; Randolph County, $9,514; Shelby County, $1,026; and Warren County, $5,117.