In advance of the high temperatures and even higher heat index for the mid-Missouri region later this week, Ameren Missouri is sharing simple cooling and energy efficiency tips to help you increase savings and maintain comfort while reducing energy use.

“It’s possible to stay cool while saving money,” said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. “With the triple digit heat index forecasted for later this week, just a few of these tips can make an immediate impact and result in long-term savings.”

Cooling Tips

Install a smart thermostat. These devices can reduce energy use by 10 to 20% if you program them to raise the temperature during the day when no one is home.

Use blinds and blackout curtains. This helps keep out sunlight and keep the inside cooler.

Use ceiling fans. Ceiling fans can make a room feel four degrees cooler, so you can set the thermostat higher and reduce your bill. It is also important to set your fan to run counterclockwise in the summer to push cold air down.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs. The average U.S. household has about 70 lightbulbs. Just one ENERGY STAR® certified LED bulb uses 90% less energy than old incandescent bulbs and can save you $80 over its lifetime. Replacing your home's five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with ENERGY STAR® certified models can save you $45 each year. LED bulbs are also much cooler – operating at 87 degrees as compared to an average of 335 degrees for an incandescent bulb.

Seal uncontrolled air leaks. You can save 10 to 20% on your energy bills by installing weather stripping around windows and doors and ensuring fireplace dampers are shut.

