Kirksville-Regional Economic Development, Inc. Executive Director Carolyn Chrisman has been named Professional Economic Developer of the Year by the Missouri Economic Development Council.

The award was presented during the organization’s annual meeting in June in Lake of the Ozarks.

“It is an honor to be recognized by this statewide organization and to accept the award for economic developer of the year,” Chrisman said. “I was shocked to hear my name called, but I thoroughly enjoy working with my colleagues in upstate Missouri and around the state. And most importantly, I love working to make my community and region a great place to live and work.”

The award is peer nominated and selected.

“The award’s purpose is to recognize the contribution of economic developers who have made a significant contribution to the field of community-based economic development,” a press release said.

Chrisman was nominated by Becky Cleveland, an economic developer in Brookfield, Mo.

“I refer to her as the ‘go-to person’ in north Missouri,” Cleveland said. “You have a question, if she doesn’t have an answer she will find one or point you in the right direction. She stands out in our field with her proactive and collaborative approach to leading her community and the northeast region of Missouri.”

The press release states Chrisman has been instrumental in starting the Upstate Missouri Alliance, where economic development groups meet annually to collaborate on joint issues. She also initiated the Leadership Northeast program, where leaders from industries gain leadership skills and learn to take a regional approach to issues. She also led the recent lobbying effort behind House Bill 220, the effort to keep wind farm taxes local, that was signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

In 2017, Chrisman was awarded the Business Retention and Expansion Award from MEDC for her work on the Kraft Heinz expansion project.