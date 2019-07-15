The new Columbia City Manager will be John Glascock, a veteran city employee who has been interim City Manager since November, Mayor Brian Treece announced.

Glascock beat out Racine, Wisconsin, City Administrator Jim Palenick, the other finalist interviewed by the council. The choice, made in a closed council meeting Thursday, must be ratified formally in an open session of the council.

In the announcement, Treece said the search process had been exhaustive, with more than 500 comments from the community and 75 meetings.

The community, most of all, wanted "a person of integrity who values and lives transparency," Treece said. "Now more than ever our community need stable leadership. We heard the community wanted a manage who was committed to public service and committed to our community."

After being introduced, Glascock said the announcement was a "wow moment" in his life.

"I am honored and grateful for the trust being placed in me to lead our community," Glascock said.

Glascock and Palenick spent Wednesday in private and public meetings with community leaders and the public and had final interviews during the council's closed session.

Glascock has worked for the city since 2003 and was director of public works from May 2005 to September 2015, when he became deputy city manager. Glascock came to the city after 19 years with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Glascock was initially reluctant to apply for the job, citing his desire to retire within three years. He reversed that decision at the urging of council members and others in the city and has said he would like to hold the post for five to 10 years.

Columbia has been searching for a new city manager since November, when former manager Mike Matthes resigned after Treece and other council members questioned his handling of the city’s community policing program.



As manager, Glascock has several major posts to fill in city government, including finance director, police chief and fire chief.