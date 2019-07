“A Bigger Splash”

What: Film

Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

How much: Visit www.ragtagcinema.org for ticket details

About: During a limited run, Ragtag presents a restored version of this 1974 film, which blends fiction and nonfiction in its portrayal of artist David Hockney at a time when his personal life encroached on his creative life. Not rated.