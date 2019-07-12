Wood's Supermarket is investing more than $200,000 in renovations to reopen in Eldon after suffering extensive damage in May from the EF3 tornado but after several years of declining sales, has announced plans to close the Osage Beach location on the Osage Beach Parkway later this month.

The Eldon store is expected to reopen in mid-August with a new look inside.

The structure received considerable damage including the roof that was destroyed. Woods decided to move forward with renovations while the store was undergoing repairs from the tornado to improve the shopping experience at the Eldon location.

Store manager Randy Jagears said during the interim, employees of the Eldon location have been transferred to other stores. Once the renovations are complete and the store is ready to open, those employees will go back to their home store.

Jaguars said the Osage Beach location has struggled with the change in traffic patterns. The store will close on July 27.

Employees with be moved to the Lake Ozark, Eldon and Sunrise Beach stores.

Woods took over the Osage Beach location in 2015 after purchasing the 3 Paul’s Supermarket locations including Eldon and Lake Ozark. Woods, like many businesses on the west end of Osage Beach Parkway, has seen the traffic continue to decline.

Although there are multiple reasons, many business owners and others say the downturn on the west end of Osage Beach from the Grand Glaize Bridge west to the city limits can at least partially be blamed on the Osage Beach Expressway diverting traffic.

Jagears said Woods does better during the summer season but can’t sustain it’s Osage Beach location on those 2 to 3 months.