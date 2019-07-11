Imagine, in history past, daily life in old Linn Creek. The lower town situated along the Osage River was constantly flooding. The wharf contributed much of the mainstay of life for the town folks. A busy trade center for supplies, steamboats coming and going created a hub of activity along the shoreline. Oxen would transport goods to outlying areas from the wharf. This photographer captures the life in a day on the wharf. Founded in 1841 the town of old Linn Creek ceased to exist in 1930 making way for a new way of life on the Osage River.